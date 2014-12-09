UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Dec 9

(Adds further company news)

LONDON Dec 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 25 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 6,672.15 point on Monday, losing all the ground made after a 1 percent rise on Friday.

* Shanghai aluminium plumbed its lowest level since May on Tuesday as growing overcapacity and the shaky outlook for demand in China curbed buying. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to $6,382.50 a tonne, its weakest in four sessions. It had lost 0.7 percent on Monday.

* TESCO - The troubled British retailer has warned on full year profit again. The firm said on Tuesday that on the basis of the changes and investments made to date it now anticipates group trading profit for the financial year ending February 2015 will not exceed 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).

* ASOS - Sales at the online retailer slowed in the three months to the end of November. Asos said September and October were "challenging" but sales have since gathered momentum and it had its biggest ever trading week over cyber weekend in November.

* SOCO INTERNATIONAL - The oil explorer said on Tuesday its Te Giac Trang field offshore Vietnam contained up to 949 million barrels of oil, with up to 319 million barrels recoverable.

* FIRSTGROUP - Shares in the bus and train company rose 3.5 percent to 112.70 pence on Monday. The Daily Express's market report on Tuesday attributed the move to talk of a 150 pence-per-share takeover.

* BAE SYSTEMS - Defence contractors BAE Systems, Navantia SA and Raytheon Co will increase their roles in Australia's A$8.5 billion ($7 billion) warship building project as the country tries to get the troubled programme back on track.

* ASTRAZENECA - The firm said on Tuesday its Moventig treatment for for opioid-induced constipation was approved in the European Union.

* ASTRAZENECA, PETROFAC - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc and oil services group Petrofac Ltd are among a raft of British companies poised to sign contracts worth up to 2 billion pounds with Algeria this week as the countries look to cement trade links and fight terrorism, The Independent reported. (ind.pn/12Glo2r)

* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland is resisting plans for a restructuring of one of Dubai's largest conglomerates, underlining the UK lender's rapid retrenchment from an ill-fated global expansion, Sky News reported late on Monday. (bit.ly/160djI2)

