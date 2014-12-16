UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 16

LONDON Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
12 to 20 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The blue-chip FTSE index closed down 1.9 percent at 6,182.72 points on
Monday, the lowest closing level since mid-2013. It fell 6.6 percent last week
and is down more than 8 percent so far this year after surging 14 percent in
2013.
* Britain's main banks would be able to withstand a sharp fall in house
prices, other than the troubled Co-operative Bank, the Bank of England said on
Tuesday.
* State-backed RBS and Lloyds only scraped through the
BoE's first sector-wide test of the health of major lenders after both took
pre-emptive measures to shore up their capital defences before the BoE reached
its conclusions. Both banks will need to seek permission from the BoE's
regulatory arm before paying any dividends.
* RBS said it still had work to do to build up its defences against
potential losses after it narrowly passed the stress test.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - IHG, one of the world's largest
hoteliers, said it had agreed to acquire U.S.-focused Kimpton Hotels &
Restaurants for $430 million to boost its exposure to the boutique hotel space.
* Activity in China's factory sector shrank in December for the first time
in seven months as new orders declined, adding to expectations that more
stimulus may be needed to avert a sharper economic slowdown. The flash
HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in
December from November's final reading of 50.0.
* VODAFONE GROUP - The British mobile phone operator will get C$850
million ($726 million) in Canadian trade financing to help it buy enterprise
services from BlackBerry Ltd, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
* BT - The company has entered exclusive talks with the owners of EE
for a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6 billion) acquisition deal to give the
former UK state telecoms firm the top position in mobile as well as fixed line
broadband services.
* Britain's biggest lenders are waiting to find out if they have passed a
new annual health check of their finances by the Bank of England (BoE), designed
to avoid a repeat of the spate of bank bailouts which cost British taxpayers
billions. The results of the first test will be published on Tuesday at 0700
GMT.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank is selling its Hong Kong and
Shenzhen consumer finance businesses to a consortium that includes a Chinese
state firm, helping the emerging markets-focused lender to clinch its biggest
asset disposal as part of a restructuring.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent mired near a 5-1/2 year low close
to $60 per barrel, as Chinese factory activity slowed for the first time in
seven months and stumbling emerging market currencies dented demand
expectations.
* London copper slipped to its lowest in a week after China data.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Blaise Robinson)