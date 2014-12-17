UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on December 17

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 59 to 67 points, or 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index endured a volatile session on Tuesday, caused by a plunge in Russia's rouble currency, before closing up by 2.4 percent, or 149.11 points, at 6,331.83 points.
* BT - British telecoms group BT's plan to buy UK mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) should be completed by end-2015 or early 2016, said a senior executive of French group Orange which owns half of the business.
* WPP - WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising company, named Roberto Quarta as their new chairman-designate. Quarta will step down as non-executive chairman of IMI.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - The electricals and telecommunications retailer posted a 30 percent rise in first half profit on the back of market share gains and said it was on track to make expectations for the full year.
* TUI TRAVEL - Tui Travel completed its merger with Tui AG on Wednesday.
* RANGERS FOOTBALL CLUB - Rangers FC said it received a notice of complaint from Scottish Football Association Limited that it intends to take disciplinary action against the Glasgow-based football club.
