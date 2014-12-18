UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 18

LONDON Dec 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
54 to 67 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
* The UK blue chip index finished 0.1 percent higher at 6,336.48 points on
Wednesday after hitting an intra-day low of 6,240.32 points.
* BARCLAYS - The 500 million pounds ($783.70 million) Barclays set
aside to settle allegations of rigging the foreign exchange market will not be
enough, the bank's Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in an interview to Sky
News.
* BT GROUP - BT is preparing a giant financing package including a 2
billion pounds rights issue to help fund its planned takeover of EE, the mobile
operator, The Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1wMkhZS)
* Britain's mobile phone network operators have agreed to spend 5 billion
pounds ($8 billion) improving basic service coverage in rural areas where
consumers cannot get a strong signal, in response to a government pledge to
tackle the problem.
* SHIRE - Shire, whose proposed sale to AbbVie Inc fell
apart in October, is considering an offer for U.S-based drug developer NPS
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
* ROYAL MAIL - Shares in Britain's Royal Mail postal service should
have been sold at a higher price when the firm was privatised last year, but the
lost revenue was lower than previous estimates, a government-commissioned report
said on Thursday.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - The company said on Thursday it had completed
the acquisition of the 164 million pounds Thanet offshore transmission project
in Britain.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugs firm said on Thursday its Lynparza
capsules were approved in the European Union as first-in-class treatment for
advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer.
* SISTEMA - Russian-listed shares in business conglomerate Sistema
surged around 35 percent in early trading on Thursday after the company's
chairman was freed from house arrest after the market closed on Wednesday.
* UNITED UTILITIES - The company's shares are set to go ex-dividend
on Thursday, shaving 0.34 points off the FTSE 100.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)