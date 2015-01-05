UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 5

LONDON Jan 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 23-24 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,547.80 points on
Friday.
* TESCO : British supermarket chain Tesco will on Thursday announce
drastic changes to supplier contracts and job cuts to help rebuild its
reputation after an accounting scandal and four profit warnings last year, the
Sunday Times reported.
* GLENCORE : Glencore Plc on Monday said it was restarting coal
mining operations in Australia, following a three-week suspension aimed at
combating a global supply glut made worse by protectionist trade measures
introduced in China.
* JOHN LEWIS : Sales at Britain's biggest department store group
John Lewis rose nearly 5 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27, driven by the
"Black Friday" frenzy at the start of the period and by last-minute Christmas
gift-buying at the end.
* GREENE KING /SPIRIT PUB : C&C Group is expected to
withdraw its interest in bidding for Spirit Pub Company next week, leaving the
way clear for Greene King Plc to complete a recommended 1.35 billion pound
($2.07 billion) takeover of the Chef & Brewer operator, The Times reported. (thetim.es/1tB3QML)
* INVESTEC /COUTTS: The Anglo-South African financial services group
Investec Plc has joined a cluster of international banks eyeing bids for the
international arm of Coutts, the wealth manager whose customers include Her
Majesty The Queen, Sky News reported. Coutts' international unit has been put up
for sale by Royal Bank of Scotland. (bit.ly/1KcZPby)
* MCBRIDE : McBride, which provides private label household and
personal care products, said first-half trading was in line with its
expectations.
* XAAR : Xaar, a company which supplies inkjet printheads, named Doug
Edwards as its chief executive officer.
* RANGERS : Scottish soccer club Rangers said it had received a bid
approach from U.S. financier Robert Sarver.
* UK PENSIONS: Older Britons who currently receive a monthly pension from an
annuity may be able to sell their right to a regular income for upfront cash,
under proposals being considered by the government.
* UK DIVIDENDS: Britain's biggest companies are set to lavish 85.3 billion
pounds ($131 billion) on their shareholders in 2015 as they draw on their cash
hoards to supplement regular dividends with additional one-off payouts, a study
said on Monday.
