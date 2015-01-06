UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 6

LONDON Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent down, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2 percent at 6,417.16 points in the previous session.

* China's services sector grew at its fastest pace in three months in December as new orders remained strong, a private survey showed, an encouraging sign of strength even as manufacturing activity slows and the property market softens.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The group's deputy chief executive officer, Chris Sullivan, has left the state-backed British lender earlier than expected, according to The Telegraph.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The British bank is seeking a waiver on one of the key measures of the UK's new ringfencing regime for its ringfenced entity to have a different board of directors to that of its parent group, the Financial Times reported.

* MEGGITT - The company Acquired precision engine controls corporation from United Technologies Corporation for a cash consideration of $44.2 million.

* BUNZL - The company plans to expand its safety business in North America by agreeing to acquire a safety business in the United States.

* TESCO - Supermarket retailer Tesco could close its pension scheme, the Telegraph reported.

* Oil edged up on Tuesday, steadying after a 5 percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch fresh 5-1/2-year lows in an oversupplied market.

* Copper futures were mixed, with London contracts rebounding but Shanghai metal under pressure because of a policy shift by Beijing that could lift Chinese output.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)