UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 7

LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 12 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.8 percent to 6,366.51 points on Tuesday.

* BARCLAYS : British bank Barclays Plc's non-core business head Eric Bommensath will retire and leave later this year after 17 years at the institution, according to a report by Sky News.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell will pay out 55 million pounds ($83.4 million) in compensation for two oil spills in Nigeria in 2008 after agreeing a settlement with the affected community.

* UK CAR SALES: British new car registrations last year reached their highest point since 2004 and the outlook for 2015 is for a similar level of sales, the head of an industry body said on Tuesday.

* GLENCORE : Resources group Glencore International said on Wednesday it was seeing little impact on its operations from heavy rains sweeping through parts of Australia's Mount Isa region, where it mines and processes base metals.

* UK BANKS: Some of Britain's big banks said when they were recapitalised five years ago they should be blocked from paying dividends if they took a bailout from the government, according to Bank of England meeting minutes from the time.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SAINSBURY TRADING UPDATE

PERSIMMON TRADING UPDATE

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)