UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 8

LONDON Jan 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 72 to 76 points, or as much as 1.2 percent higher, on Thursday, according
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 6,419.83 points on
Wednesday.
* TESCO : - Britain's biggest grocer Tesco TSCO.L plans to sell
assets and cut hundreds of millions of pounds of costs to fund lower prices in
store as part of its plan to fight back from the biggest crisis in its
95-year-history.
* MARKS & SPENCER : Marks & Spencer posted a worse than expected 5.8
percent drop in underlying sales of clothing, gifts and homeware in its
Christmas quarter, exacerbated by online delivery problems.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered is closing the
bulk of its global equities business and axing 4,000 retail banking jobs as
Peter Sands moves to aggressively cut costs to reverse the Asia-focused bank's
fortunes, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
* HAYS : British recruiting firm Hays reported an 11 percent rise in
underlying second-quarter net fees, after it saw strong demand in Asia,
continental Europe and Britain, adding to hopes that a global economic recovery
is under way.
* TALKTALK : TalkTalk Telecom Group announced the acquisition of the
blinkbox movies business and the Tesco broadband and voice base from Tesco.
* TRAINLINE.COM: Britain's biggest online rail booking system Trainline.com
announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.
* PENDRAGON : Franchised motor dealer operator Pendragon said its
full-year results would be ahead of market expectations.
