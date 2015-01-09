UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 9

LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 6 points lower, or 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.3 percent at 6,569.96 points in the
previous session.
* Investors await U.S. job growth data later in the session. Employers
probably added 240,000 jobs to their payrolls last month after November's
outsized 321,000 increase, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
* Focus will be on commodity stocks as oil prices headed for a seventh
weekly loss, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face
of a global supply glut.
* China's annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5
percent in December, little changed from November's levels, signalling
persistent weakness in the economy but giving policymakers more room to ease
policy to support growth.
* London copper was little changed near 4-1/2-year lows and was set to chalk
up a fourth weekly loss because of continuing worries about demand from top
consumer China and fragile growth in Europe.
* TUI GROUP - The world's largest leisure tourism company is buying
luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and
debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise
business.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)