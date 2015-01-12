UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 12

LONDON Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
steady on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,501.14 points in the
previous session.
* SHIRE - Shire has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc
for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker
strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is preparing to withdraw from
its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according
to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker said its MedImmune biotech unit had
struck a deal with unlisted U.S. company Omnis Pharmaceuticals on the
development of cancer-fighting oncolytic viruses.
* TESCO - Tesco could close up to 13 smaller shops in Hungary as
part of a cost-cutting drive, the daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Saturday,
citing unnamed sources.
* BP - BP and Anadarko Petroleum Corp narrowly failed to
persuade a U.S appeals court to reconsider its 2014 ruling that they could face
civil fines under federal pollution laws over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* RIO TINTO - The global mining company plans to invest $500 million
in a diamond project in India's Madhya Pradesh state, its Chief Executive
Officer Sam Walsh said on Monday.
* AO WORLD - The company said AO website revenue for three months to
31st December 2014 was up 38 percent.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The housebuilder said prospects for the British
market in 2015 were "healthy" as it started the year with a record order book of
1.4 billion pounds, up 12 percent on a year ago.
* LAMPRELL - The British rig maker said revenue for 2015 would be
about 10 percent below current expectations as the slump in oil prices hurts its
ability to secure new business.
* QUINDELL - The company said Richard Rose will join the board as a
non-executive chairman and Jim Sutcliffe will join as strategy director and
deputy chairman.
* Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a law to
give the energy regulator the power to force firms to cut prices in response to
falls in wholesale costs, a move it hopes will boost it four months before a
national election.
* Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday as Goldman Sachs lowered
its short-term price outlook, while refineries in Ohio and Pennsylvania were hit
by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.
* London copper teetered towards fresh four-and-a-half year lows, with
investors betting further losses were to come given stuttering demand growth in
the United States and China.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)