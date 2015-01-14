UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 14

LONDON Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 38 to 63 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 40.78 points higher,
at 6,542.20 points on Tuesday.
* COMMODITIES/OIL PRICE: A wave of stop-loss selling pushed London copper to
5-1/2 year lows on Wednesday, while Shanghai prices hit their 'limit down' after
an oil rout slammed investment in commodities. Oil prices also fell more than 1
percent.
* WORLD BANK/ECONOMY: The World Bank on Tuesday lowered its global growth
forecast for 2015 and next year due to disappointing economic prospects in the
euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of
lower oil prices.
* GEORGE OSBORNE/ECB: Britain urged the European Central Bank to take all
necessary steps to fight off the risk of deflation, a week before ECB
policymakers meet to discuss whether to embark on an unprecedented government
bond buying programme.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland has abandoned
annual bonuses for its top executives, Sky News reported. The Financial Times
also reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve had given RBS a waiver concerning
foreign bank rules.
* ASTRAZENECA : Britain's AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday lost an
appeal in Germany's Federal Court against generic drugmakers selling cheap
copies of its anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XR.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc said
on Tuesday it received U.S. approval to export a very light form of crude oil
that has undergone minimal processing.
* TULLETT PREBON : British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon
said on Tuesday it would be paid $100 million by U.S. rival BGC
Partners to settle a court case in the United States over the alleged
poaching of its staff by BGC.
* SPIRIT PUB /GREENE KING : Spririt Pub said its
shareholders had approved its takeover by rival pubs group Greene King.
