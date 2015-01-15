UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Jan. 15

(Adds company news)

LONDON Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 54 to 62 points, or 1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,388.46, with a plunge in metals prices due to global growth concerns prompting jittery investors to exit mining stocks.

* TULLOW OIL - Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has written off $2.3 billion in relation to exploration work and some of its assets in 2014 and reduced its 2015 investment programme for a second time, the company said on Thursday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne said he would need to decide quickly about a sale of the government's stake in the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland after May's election, adding he hoped to be able to recover taxpayers' money.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOOD - Associated British Foods said on Thursday it expects a marginal decline in earnings for its 2014-15 year, with growth in its Primark discount fashion chain offset by weakness in its sugar business.

* HOUSEBUILDERS - British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace since May 2013 at the end of last year, as tighter lending rules and a looming national election weighed on buyer demand, an industry body said on Thursday.

* SAVILLS - British property consultant Savills raised its profit forecast for its 2014 financial year after seeing strong performances across its businesses in December.

* BOVIS HOMES - British housebuilder Bovis Homes said it expected its strong run to continue this year after confirming that it was on track to post a 68 percent growth in profit for 2014, in line with market expectations.

* HOME RETAIL - Britain's Home Retail said it expected to post full-year profit before tax in line with expectations despite underlying growth at its Argos and Homebase chains over the Christmas period missing forecasts.

* Britain's corporate governance policeman will study whether boards are doing all they can to improve business standards and if investors get the best advice on voting at annual meetings.

