UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 16

LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
52 to 64 points lower, or down as much as 0.8 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 6,498.78 points in the
previous session.
* BP - The company will face a maximum fine of $13.7 billion under
the Clean Water Act for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, several billion less than
feared, after a judge found on Thursday the size of the spill was smaller than
the U.S. government claimed.
* BP said in a statement that it is reviewing the court's decision.
* Britain will launch a review to identify key risks to oil and gas
production in response to the collapse in oil prices, after oil majors BP
and ConocoPhillips said they were cutting more than 500 jobs in their
North Sea operations.
* JD SPORTS - The company said its like-for-like store sales growth
in continuing businesses during five week period up to 3 January 2015 was 12
percent.
* J SAINSBURY - The retailer said it intends to appoint Ernst &
Young as auditor at its 2015 AGM following a recommendation by the
audit committee to the board.
* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM - The company expects full year revenues to
grow by around 10 percent to 248 million pounds.
* RIO TINTO - Struggling Mongolia is hoping to drum up more foreign
investor interest in its flagging mining industry after opening up an additional
10.1 million hectares (39,000 square miles) of territory for mining exploration.
Copper from the giant Oyu Tolgoi mine run by Rio Tinto makes up 44 percent of
the country's exports.
* Brent futures edged higher on Friday, holding above $48 a barrel on
positive technical price momentum, although few analysts expect a strong rebound
anytime soon as global output continues to outweigh demand.
* London copper also edged up after Beijing boosted lending measures but it
was set to notch up its biggest weekly loss since 2011, hammered by bearish
sentiment on global growth, with traders looking to sell into any rallies.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)