UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 19

LONDON Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
23 to 25 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, on Monday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 6,550.27 points in the
previous session.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Asked about Coutts International after
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo's said in November it was looking at the
wealth management arm of RBS, Intesa's chief executive Carlo Messina told daily
La Repubblica on Monday he was not interested in buying only the international
division of the company.
* BHP Billiton - Australia's Pilbara Ports Authority said it had
started evacuation of ships at the Port Hedland and Dampier iron ore ports due
to cyclone threat, but forecast a short closure due to the low intensity of the
storm. Iron ore shipped via Port Hedland totaled nearly 40 million tonnes in
December, most of which was mined by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group
.
* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, with markets expecting
gloomy Chinese economic data to be published this week.
* London copper climbed on Monday as prices recovered from last week's 5-1/2
year lows, but caution over China's economy and this week's European Central
Bank meeting were expected to cap any upward momentum.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Spirit Pub Company - Q1 2015 Interim Management Statement
Aberdeen Asset Management - Q1 2015 Interim Management Statement
Greene King - Trading Statement for the 36 weeks to 11 January 2015
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)