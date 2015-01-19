UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 19

(Adds company news, details)
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 6,550.27 points in the
previous session.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Asked about Coutts International after
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo's said in November it was looking at the
wealth management arm of RBS, Intesa's chief executive Carlo Messina told daily
La Repubblica on Monday he was not interested in buying only the international
division of the company.
* BHP BILLITON - The miner may be forced to slash its planned $4
billion spending this year on U.S. shale wells and book writedowns on its shale
assets as it battles plunging prices for its biggest earners iron ore, oil and
copper.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour
Beatty has been awarded up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) of new work in
the public sector to provide support services ranging from road repairs, coast
defence work to light rail schemes.
* Australia's Pilbara Ports Authority said it had started evacuation of
ships at the Port Hedland and Dampier iron ore ports due to cyclone threat, but
forecast a short closure due to the low intensity of the storm. Iron ore shipped
via Port Hedland totaled nearly 40 million tonnes in December, most of which was
mined by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group wants
to develop hubs or "mini Lloyd's" in emerging markets around the world to
provide new opportunities to expand the business and reduce the risk of being
stuck at the crossroads with the other players in the London market, The
Telegraph reported.
* The Treasury has resumed selling taxpayers' stake in Lloyds Banking Group
as George Osborne eyes a 3 billion pounds windfall ahead of May's general
election, Sky News said.
* Britain's financial sector reported the biggest upsurge in business in
nearly 20 years in the final three months of last year, the Confederation of
British Industry said on Monday.
* Hutchison Whampoa, owner of Britain's fourth-largest mobile
operator Three, is in talks with Telefonica about buying its O2
network, the Sunday Times reported, citing unnamed city sources.
* Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, with markets expecting
gloomy Chinese economic data to be published this week.
* London copper climbed on Monday as prices recovered from last week's 5-1/2
year lows, but caution over China's economy and this week's European Central
Bank meeting were expected to cap any upward momentum.
* China's economic growth rate is likely to cool further this year,
restrained by sluggish lending, a housing slump and weak global demand, a
Reuters poll showed.
