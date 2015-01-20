UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday January 20

LONDON Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 to 36 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 35.26 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,585.53 points, buoyed by gains in the retail sector.

* MINERS - China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014 as a cooling property market weighed on demand and is expected to lose more momentum this year, although analysts said the economy performed slightly better than expected in the fourth quarter.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output on Tuesday amid a drive to corner a greater share of the world market, and reported price gains at its long-pilloried aluminium division.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Brazilian oil and gas company HRT Participacoes SA reached an agreement to buy offshore assets of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the Campos Basin, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

* WILLIAM HILL - Leading British bookmaker William Hill said its full 2014 operating profit rose 11 percent to 371 million pounds ($560 million) even as fourth quarter revenues suffered due to unfavorable football and horse racing results.

