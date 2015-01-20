UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday January 20

(Adds company news)

LONDON Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 to 36 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 35.26 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,585.53 points, buoyed by gains in the retail sector.

* MINERS - China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014 as a cooling property market weighed on demand and is expected to lose more momentum this year, although analysts said the economy performed slightly better than expected in the fourth quarter.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output on Tuesday amid a drive to corner a greater share of the world market, and reported price gains at its long-pilloried aluminium division.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Brazilian oil and gas company HRT Participacoes SA reached an agreement to buy offshore assets of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the Campos Basin, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

* UNILEVER - Consumer goods giant Unilever reported lower than expected fourth-quarter underlying sales growth, as the emerging market downturn that rocked performance earlier in the year failed to improve.

* WILLIAM HILL - Leading British bookmaker William Hill said its full 2014 operating profit rose 11 percent to 371 million pounds ($560 million) even as fourth quarter revenues suffered due to unfavorable football and horse racing results.

* FINANCIALS - Britain's savers get poor value from many cash savings accounts, finding it hard to switch to rival providers, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a market study on Tuesday.

* IG GROUP - The British online trading company reported a 2.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit as traders speculated more during heightened market volatility towards the end of the period.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has appointed Philip Harrison as its new chief financial officer to help turnaround its fortunes after it issued a string of profit warnings last year.

* DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC DCG.L - Dairy Crest retained its contract to supply fresh milk to Britain's No. 4 grocer WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc for the next three years, but said that purchase volumes would be reduced by about a third from March.

* STOCK SPIRITS - Drinks maker Stock Spirits sees full-year results coming in at the lower end of the range outlined in its November forecast.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)