UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jan 23

* The UK blue chip index closed 68.59 points higher, up 1 percent, at
6,796.63 on Thursday, rising for a sixth straight session.
* OIL & GAS STOCK - - Oil prices jumped on Friday as news of the death of
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to uncertainty in energy markets already
facing some of the biggest shifts in decades.
* CARILLION - Britain's government has awarded support services
company Carillion two five-year contracts worth around 200 million pounds ($300
million) in total to provide facilities management services to its prisons, the
company said on Friday.
* PREMIER FOODS - The company said on Friday its trading profit for
last year was 131 million pounds ($196.36 million), in line with expectations.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American is looking to sell a cluster of
coal assets in eastern Australia as it tries to boost shareholder returns amid a
slump in commodities prices, the Financial Times reported late on Thursday.
Source link: (on.ft.com/1y4aR9j)
* BP - BP has put its 950,000 cubic meter capacity oil storage
terminal in Amsterdam up for sale, which is expected to take place near the end
of the year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* UK INSURERS - European Union rules to keep insurance companies stable will
not be an excuse for regulators to ramp up capital requirements for insurers in
Britain, a senior Bank of England official said on Thursday.
* BT - Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has agreed to
buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds
($15.4 billion), as Asia's richest man makes his boldest bet yet to revamp his
European telecoms business.
* CLOSE BROTHERS - Close Brothers said on Friday it remained
confident in the outlook for the current financial year.
* SMITHS GROUP - Shares in the group rose 5 percent on Thursday.
The Daily Mail wrote in its market report they were boosted by "vague break-up
bid speculation". The firm said on Thursday it had extended its relationship
with AT&T to transform its global communication services.
* QUINDELL - The British technology and outsourcing company
confirmed it was in exclusive talks with Australian law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd
for a possible sale of an operating unit.
($1 = 0.6672 pounds)
