UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan 27

LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * Britain's top share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,852.40 to post a
fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares.
 
    
    * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) - Aer Lingus's 
board is set to recommend an improved 1.36 billion euro ($1.52 billion) takeover
offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), Irish national
broadcaster RTE said.
    
    * BP - Oil major BP is freezing base pay across the group this year,
the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to
sinking oil prices. 
    
    * BANKING -  The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial
Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other
financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on
Tuesday. 
    The euro zone's attempt to kick-start its stagnant economy should provide a
bright spot for European bank bosses in a results' season that will be grim for
investment bank revenues, sluggish for returns and where cost-cutting is key.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Marston's PLC                                Marston's PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 Carpetright PLC                              Q3 2014 Carpetright PLC
                                              Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 easyJet plc                                  Q1 2015 easyJet PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 British Land Company PLC                     Q3 2014/2015 British Land
                                              Company PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 Britvic PLC                                  Q1 2015 Britvic PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement
                                              Release
 Crest Nicholson Holdings                     Full Year 2014 Crest
 PLC                                          Nicholson Holdings PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Foxtons Group PLC                            Foxtons Group PLC Trading
                                              Statement Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                               Half Year 2014 PZ Cussons
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Gem Diamonds Ltd                             Q4 2014 Gem Diamonds Ltd
                                              Trading Statement Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
