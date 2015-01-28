UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

LONDON Jan 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 61 to 65 points, or 1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 40.79 points, at
6,811.61 points on Tuesday.
ARM /APPLE : Apple Inc quarterly results smashed
Wall Street expectations with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday
shopping season and a 70 percent rise in China sales, powering the company to
the largest profit in corporate history. ARM Holdings provides the technology
that powers the iPhone 6.
ANGLO AMERICAN : Global mining company Anglo American said
that a sharp drop in commodity prices will likely result in impairment charges
for its 2014 financial year, as it posted annual production ahead of its
guidance for its key commodities.
ANTOFAGASTA : Chilean mining firm Antofagasta said on
Wednesday it expects a small increase in production this year after posting
annual output for 2014 in line with its guidance.
SEVERN TRENT : Utility Severn Trent announced the start of a share
buyback programme. It also named James Bowling as its new CFO.
SONGBIRD : Canary Wharf owner Songbird Estates recommended
its minority shareholders accept an offer from Qatar Investment Authority and
Brookfield, as it has the backing of the holders of 86 percent of its
shares.
JOHNSON MATTHEY : Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey
expects to report a rise in full-year profit after a one percent gain in
third-quarter earnings, the company said in a trading update.
SAGE : Software company Sage Group posted higher revenues.
BP : A fluid catalytic cracking unit at BP Plc and Husky
Energy's Toledo, Ohio, refinery is expected to be shut for a week after
a component tripped, according to a person familiar with the plant.
OIL PRICE: Oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar
strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report showing a
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also dragged on prices.
METALS: London copper moved away from 5-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, propped
up by a weaker dollar after a drop in U.S. capital goods orders sparked talk the
Federal Reserve might push back its timeline for raising interest rates.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)