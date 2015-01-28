UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

LONDON Jan 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 61 to 65 points, or 1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 40.79 points, at 6,811.61 points on Tuesday.

ARM /APPLE : Apple Inc quarterly results smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70 percent rise in China sales, powering the company to the largest profit in corporate history. ARM Holdings provides the technology that powers the iPhone 6.

ANGLO AMERICAN : Global mining company Anglo American said that a sharp drop in commodity prices will likely result in impairment charges for its 2014 financial year, as it posted annual production ahead of its guidance for its key commodities.

ANTOFAGASTA : Chilean mining firm Antofagasta said on Wednesday it expects a small increase in production this year after posting annual output for 2014 in line with its guidance.

SEVERN TRENT : Utility Severn Trent announced the start of a share buyback programme. It also named James Bowling as its new CFO.

SONGBIRD : Canary Wharf owner Songbird Estates recommended its minority shareholders accept an offer from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield, as it has the backing of the holders of 86 percent of its shares.

JOHNSON MATTHEY : Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey expects to report a rise in full-year profit after a one percent gain in third-quarter earnings, the company said in a trading update.

SAGE : Software company Sage Group posted higher revenues.

BP : A fluid catalytic cracking unit at BP Plc and Husky Energy's Toledo, Ohio, refinery is expected to be shut for a week after a component tripped, according to a person familiar with the plant.

OIL PRICE: Oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also dragged on prices.

METALS: London copper moved away from 5-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, propped up by a weaker dollar after a drop in U.S. capital goods orders sparked talk the Federal Reserve might push back its timeline for raising interest rates.

> Other business headlines