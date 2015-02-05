UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Feb 5

LONDON, Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 40 to 48 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to
* The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,860.02 points,
retreating from 5-month highs after oil stocks slipped and investment company
Hargreaves Lansdown fell following a fall in profits.
* BT - BT has reached agreement with Orange and Deutsche
Telekom to buy their UK mobile network operator EE and a deal could
be announced as early as Thursday morning, a person familiar with the situation
said.
* BP - A U.S. investigation into oil major BP breaking anti-fraud
and reporting rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on
Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on Wednesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said a
new contract offer was made by lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
on Wednesday night as a strike by U.S. refinery workers ended its fourth day.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Imperial Tobacco Group is launching a new
e-cigarette in France next week, giving the big tobacco firm a lifestyle brand
in addition to its existing brand Puritane, marketed more as a healthcare
product.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Vodafone Group PLC Vodafone Group PLC Interim
Management Statement for
the quarter ended 31
December 2014
Compass Group PLC Q1 2015 Compass Group PLC
Interim Management
Statement Release
Enterprise Inns PLC Enterprise Inns PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
McBride PLC Half Year 2015 McBride PLC
Earnings Release
Wincanton PLC Wincanton PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
Dairy Crest Group PLC Q3 2014/2015 Dairy Crest
Group PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
Beazley PLC Full Year 2014 Beazley PLC
Earnings Release
Grainger PLC Grainger PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
SuperGroup PLC Q3 2014 SuperGroup PLC
Interim Management
Statement Release
AstraZeneca PLC Full Year 2014 AstraZeneca
PLC Earnings Release
Smith & Nephew PLC Q4 2014 Smith & Nephew
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)