UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday March 16

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,740.58
points on Friday, extending a pull-back since hitting a record high of 6,974.26
on March 2, hit by a fall in utilities. The index declined 2.5 percent over the
course of the week.
* FINANCIALS - British finance minister George Osborne offered a sweetener
to pensioners on Sunday, less than two months before a national election,
extending reforms announced last year to give pensioners the freedom to cash in
their annuities in exchange for lump sums.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell is pulling back from its
shale projects in South Africa due to lower energy prices although it is still
seeking an exploration license for the onshore Karoo Basin, its country manager
said on Monday.
* BP - Oil company BP has signed an agreement to invest $12 billion
in Egypt that will produce 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, a joint
statement from the company and the government said on Saturday.
Also, the U.S. government is appealing a federal court ruling that reduced
the potential penalty BP Plc must pay for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill by
almost $4 billion.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Copper miner Antofagasta cannot guarantee that its
the embattled Los Pelambres mine in Chile will continue to operate, company
President Diego Hernandez said in an interview published by local newspaper La
Tercera on Sunday.
* ASTRAZENECA - Long-term use of AstraZeneca's drug Brilinta can cut
the risk of death, another heart attack or stroke in patients with a history of
past attacks by 16 percent, a keenly awaited clinical trial showed on Saturday.
* BG - British energy company BG will invest $4 billion in Egypt over
the next two years, the company's chief operating officer said on Saturday.
