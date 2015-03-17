UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 17

LONDON, March 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down by 8-14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 6,804.08 points on
Monday after dropping 2.5 percent last week in what was its biggest weekly
decline since December.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton has put far less debt than
expected into its $13 billion South32 spin-off, positioning the company formed
from its unloved assets to weather tough markets and still pay a dividend.
* RSA : British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc RSA.L is considering
selling its business in Latin America as part of a broad restructuring plan, the
Financial Times reported.
* AVIVA : Insurer Aviva is to boost its chief's potential pay to 6.7
million pounds.
* OIL PRICES: Brent crude rose above $54 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering
some of the previous session's losses when it dropped to a six-week low,
although concerns over a worsening global supply glut kept a lid on gains.
* UK MINIMUM WAGE: Britain's minimum wage will rise by 3 percent to 6.70
pounds ($10) per hour, the biggest real-terms increase since 2008, Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday, presenting the rise as a measure of
economic strength before a May 7 election.
* NORTH SEA OIL: Britain's finance minister must announce bold oil tax
changes in his 2015-16 budget this week to inject new life into the battered
North Sea where investment in new projects has fallen and billions of dollars of
assets are up for sale.
* PHONES 4 U: Hedge fund Stonehill Capital has bought Phones4U debt, the
Telegraph reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA FINAL RESULTS
SAINSBURY TRADING UPDATE
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)