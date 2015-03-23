UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday March 23

LONDON, March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 17 to 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 60.19 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,022.51
points on Friday, led by cement company CRH, which surged on
expectations of lucrative asset purchases, to vault above 7,000 points for the
first time in its history.
* BG GROUP - Britain's BG Group and Australia's Woodside Petroleum
Ltd will invest up to $1.08 billion to explore for oil and gas in four
blocks off the coast of Myanmar's western Rakhine state, a senior Energy
Ministry official said on Sunday.
* Britain leaving the European Union could result in a permanent loss of 2.2
percent of the country's gross domestic product by 2030, and the costs would not
be offset solely by striking a free trade deal with its former partners, think
tank Open Europe said.
* Only 2 percent of large British firms have separate insurance against
cyber attacks and the number dwindles to nearly zero for smaller firms, the
government said in a report on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
YouGov PLC Half Year 2014/2015 YouGov PLC
Earnings Release
Pennon Group PLC Pennon Group PLC Pre-Close
Trading Statement Release
SVG Capital PLC Preliminary 2014 SVG Capital
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)