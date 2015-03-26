版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday March 26

LONDON, March 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 26 to 37 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower on Thursday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 28.71 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,990.97 points on Wednesday, weighed down by a drop in chip designer ARM
, having hit a record intra-day high of 7,065.08 on Tuesday.
 
    
    * RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said putting a cap
on iron ore production was not in Australia's national interest, dismissing a
suggestion it could help lift the traded price of the steelmaking commodity.
 
    
    * GLENCORE - Glencore has decided to close its West Wallsend
underground coal mine in Australia in 2016, several months earlier than planned,
saying poor coal prices meant it would not make sense to extend the life of the
mine. 
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA, ANGLO AMERICAN - Torrential downpours in the
north of Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, have forced companies to
suspend operations at several of the area's major mines, putting an estimated
1.6 million tonnes of capacity of the red metal on hold. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell expects only a fraction of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) export projects already approved by the Canadian government to
go ahead in the next decade, an executive said on Wednesday. 
    
    Shell will also carry out a planned turnaround at its 255,000 barrel per day
Scotford upgrader in northern Alberta during spring of this year, a company
spokesman said on Wednesday. 
    
    * HSBC - The Malaysian Islamic banking arm of HSBC Holdings will
tap the Islamic bonds (sukuk) market for only the third time on Friday, as part
of a 3 billion ringgit ($816 million) sukuk programme, the lender said in a
regulatory filing. 
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, a unit of
Standard Chartered, reported on Thursday a 7.5 percent rise in pre-tax profit
for 2014 to 14.35 billion shillings ($156 million) as net interest income
climbed. 
    
    * EX-DIVS - British Land, Prudential, Schroders,
Sky and Smiths Group go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. The estimated
impact of this will trim around 3.8 points off the FTSE 100 index.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 easyJet plc                               easyJet plc Pre-Close Trading
                                           Statement Release
 Euromoney Institutional                   Euromoney Institutional
 Investor PLC                              Investor PLC Pre-Close Trading
                                           Statement Release
 Henry Boot PLC                            Full Year 2014 Henry Boot PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 International Public                      Full Year 2014 International
 Partnerships Ltd                          Public Partnerships Ltd
                                           Earnings Release
 Amec Foster Wheeler PLC                   Full Year 2014 Amec Foster
                                           Wheeler PLC Earnings Release
 Daily Mail and General                    Half Year 2015 Daily Mail and
 Trust PLC                                 General Trust PLC Pre-Close
                                           Trading Update Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
