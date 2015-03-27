UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

(Adds futures, further company news)
* The FTSE closed 1.4 percent lower at 6,895.33 points in the previous day,
bringing the drop since a record high hit on Tuesday to 2.4 percent.
* ENERGY STOCKS - Oil prices fell more than $1 on Friday after sharp gains
the session before, as worries of a disruption to crude supplies due to Saudi
Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen eased.
* MINERS - Three-quarters of China's domestic iron ore capacity is incurring
losses, an industry official said on Friday, as a sustained slump in the price
of the steelmaking commodity batters higher cost producers.
* ANTOFAGASTA - The miner said on Friday it has suspended
operations at three Chilean mines due to rains. London copper fell on Friday but
was set for its third straight weekly climb, supported by mine closures in key
producer Chile and a slow pick-up in seasonal demand from top consumer China.
* RIO TINTO - Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto plans to cut jobs in
mergers and acquisitions and business development, three sources said, to cut
costs as it battles a slump in commodity prices.
* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The British housebuilder named David
Thomas as its next chief executive, promoting the group finance director to the
top job after Mark Clare said he would step down after nine years in the role.
* EVRAZ - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya,
controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said on Friday it would not pay dividends on its
2014 results.
* INSURERS - Britain's financial regulator broke its own rules by failing to
keep markets orderly when it mishandled the announcement of a review into life
insurance policies, lawmakers said on Friday.
* RBS - In 2007, a Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc employee emailed
his boss with his view of a sample of mortgages underlying a bond that the bank
was underwriting: "This one is crap."
Fred Goodwin has been told to disclose personal emails he sent in the run-up
to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc 2008 rights issue, as part of a 4 billion
pounds court case, The Telegraph repoted late on Thursday. (bit.ly/1BvOE73)
