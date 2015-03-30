UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, March 30

LONDON, March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 27 to 35 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record intraday high of
7,065.08 points on Tuesday, fell 0.6 percent to 6,855.02 points on Friday,
pulled down by commodity stocks as iron ore prices plunged. [ID:
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has reached a deal with the
British government to supply a new meningitis B vaccine, following a lengthy
stand-off over price with the product's previous owner Novartis.
* SKY - European pay-TV group Sky plans to bid in the next auction
of rights to show German Bundesliga soccer matches, its chief executive told
German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
* RIO TINTO - Proposals made to the Mongolian government by global
mining giant Rio Tinto last November to restart the long-delayed Oyu Tolgoi
copper mine were the firm's "best and final offer" and won't be changed, Rio's
chief executive said.
* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways,
which is owned by IAG, said on Sunday tens of thousands of its frequent flyer
accounts had been hacked and that it had frozen those affected to sort the
problem out.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered remains committed to
Islamic banking and expects growth in its core markets, a spokesman for the
lender said on Sunday, after the head of its Islamic arm departed.
* TULLOW OIL - Ivory Coast argued in an international tribunal on
Sunday that allowing Ghana to continue oil exploration in a disputed offshore
area pending a ruling on their border line would do irreparable damage to its
economy and energy policy.
* FINANCIALS - Top European and U.S. banks axed 59,000 jobs last year as
they restructured and cut costs, with headcount expected to shrink further in
Europe as bosses strive to improve profitability that has been hit hard by
tougher regulation.
