UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, March 30

LONDON, March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 27 to 35 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent at 0627 GMT. For more on the
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record intraday high of
7,065.08 points on Tuesday, fell 0.6 percent to 6,855.02 points on Friday,
pulled down by commodity stocks as iron ore prices plunged.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has reached a deal with the
British government to supply a new meningitis B vaccine, following a lengthy
stand-off over price with the product's previous owner Novartis.
* SKY - European pay-TV group Sky plans to bid in the next auction
of rights to show German Bundesliga soccer matches, its chief executive told
German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
* CRH - Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent
stake in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, has rejected
merger terms between France's Lafarge and Holcim, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday. CRH has agreed a purchase of assets which is dependent on
the the deal between Holcim and Lafarge being completed.
* RIO TINTO - Proposals made to the Mongolian government by global
mining giant Rio Tinto last November to restart the long-delayed Oyu Tolgoi
copper mine were the firm's "best and final offer" and won't be changed, Rio's
chief executive said.
* VODAFONE - Vodafone Group said Mathias Dopfner, chairman and chief
executive of German media group Axel Springer, would join its board
as a non-executive director.
* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways,
which is owned by IAG, said on Sunday tens of thousands of its frequent flyer
accounts had been hacked and that it had frozen those affected to sort the
problem out.
* COMPASS GROUP - Britain's Compass Group, the world's biggest
catering firm, said it expected first half organic revenue growth of around 5.5
percent after seeing a return to growth in Europe and Japan and strong demand in
its North American business.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered remains committed to
Islamic banking and expects growth in its core markets, a spokesman for the
lender said on Sunday, after the head of its Islamic arm departed.
* TULLOW OIL - Ivory Coast argued in an international tribunal on
Sunday that allowing Ghana to continue oil exploration in a disputed offshore
area pending a ruling on their border line would do irreparable damage to its
economy and energy policy.
* POLYMETAL - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on
Monday it had recorded a net loss of $210 million in 2014, after a net loss of
$198 million in 2013, due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss caused by the
rouble weakening.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - The engine maker said Air China has selected Trent
1000 engines.
* BABCOCK - The engineering support services company said it
expected full year results to meet expectations.
* FINANCIALS - Top European and U.S. banks axed 59,000 jobs last year as
they restructured and cut costs, with headcount expected to shrink further in
Europe as bosses strive to improve profitability that has been hit hard by
tougher regulation.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)