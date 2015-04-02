UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

LONDON, April 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,809.50 points in the
previous session, after a 1.7 percent slide on Tuesday that trimmed its first
quarter gains to 3.2 percent.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday as attention returned to nuclear talks with
Iran, with the prospects for a deal and an increase in Iranian crude exports
helping to keep pressure on prices.
* London copper drifted towards two-week lows on Thursday as traders showed
little urgency to lock-in stocks given sluggish demand growth in top consumer
China, instead squaring positions ahead of a four-day Easter weekend in some
countries.
* The UK stock market will be closed on Friday and Monday for a public
holiday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Q4 2014 Marks and Spencer Trading Statement Release
- Full Year 2014/15 Tate & Lyle Trading Statement Release
- Electrocomponents Trading Statement Release
- Q4 2014 Booker Group Interim Management Statement Release
- Q3 2015 Dunelm Group PLC Trading Statement Release
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)