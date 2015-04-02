UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

(Adds company news)
LONDON, April 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,809.50 points in the
previous session, after a 1.7 percent slide on Tuesday that trimmed its first
quarter gains to 3.2 percent.
* MARKS & SPENCER - The British retailer posted its best non-food
sales performance for nearly four years as it started to put its online
distribution problems behind it.
* DIAGEO - The world's largest spirits maker said it had agreed to
acquire control of United National Breweries beer business in South Africa,
buying the remaining 50 percent stake it did not already own.
* HSBC - The bank is making progress toward cleaning up its
operations, after reaching a $1.92 billion settlement of charges related to
money laundering, but has not done enough, the U.S. Department of Justice said
on Wednesday.
* BP - The oil major will cease production at its 102,000 barrels per
day Bulwer Island refinery in Brisbane in May, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell has finished upgrading its Singapore
ethylene cracker complex at its integrated refining-chemicals site, boosting
production of ethylene by 20 percent, the company said on Thursday.
* TATE & LYLE - The company said a project to evaluate how best to
maximise returns from its Splenda sucralose was reaching conclusion and would be
finalised with the board this month.
* PREMIER OIL - The company said it discovered oil and gas at a well
in the Falkland Islands. Premier, which owns 36 percent of the well, discovered
81 feet of net-oil bearing reservoir and 55 feet of net gas-bearing reservoir
from the Zebedee well.
* PLAYTECH - The online gaming technology company said it would buy
a majority stake in TradeFX Ltd, a provider of trading platform and payment
services, for an initial cash payment of 208 million euros ($224.4 million).
* ROCKHOPPER - The oil and gas exploration and production company
with interests in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region
said that all seven of the reservoir targets predicted across the Cretaceous
F1-F3 intervals were encountered.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday as attention returned to nuclear talks with
Iran, with the prospects for a deal and an increase in Iranian crude exports
helping to keep pressure on prices.
* London copper drifted towards two-week lows on Thursday as traders showed
little urgency to lock-in stocks given sluggish demand growth in top consumer
China, instead squaring positions ahead of a four-day Easter weekend in some
countries.
* The UK stock market will be closed on Friday and Monday for a public
holiday.
