UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

LONDON, April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was up 0.3 percent on Monday, with commodity stocks expected to be boosted by firmer oil and metals prices.

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,070.70 points on Friday, not far from a record high of 7,119.35 points set earlier this month.

* UK ELECTION: Britain's Labour Party on Sunday ruled out a post-election deal with Scottish nationalists after Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives said such a tie-up could spark the biggest constitutional crisis since the 1936 abdication of the king.

* LABOUR PARTY/STAMP DUTY: Britain's Labour Party will announce a plan on Monday to scrap the stamp duty for first-time home buyers and give them the right to buy up to half of new homes built locally, as the party lays out its plan to tackle the country's housing crisis ahead of next month's parliamentary election.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland has sold a further portfolio of North American loans to Mizuho, as it continues to sell off unwanted international assets to focus on domestic lending.

* HSBC : HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is weighing plans to spin off its British retail bank in a 20 billion-pound ($30.37 billion) deal, the Sunday Times reported.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the British bank of defrauding shareholders about a private "dark pool" trading platform even as it was publicly pledging to clean up its corporate culture.

* CENTRICA : Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, said its business was performing in line with guidance after a rise in gas and electricity consumption due to colder-than-average weather over the first quarter in Britain and North America.

* BP : Britain's outgoing government has told BP Plc that it wants the company to remain a British industrial champion and it would oppose any takeover of the oil producer, the Financial Times reported.

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton is contesting A$522 million ($409 million) in Australian tax bills on its Singapore marketing operations up to 2010, after having paid almost no tax in Singapore since 2006, the global miner told an Australian Senate panel.

* TULLOW OIL : Tullow Oil said work on the TEN oil field was continuing.

* EE: Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said on Monday it was "firmly on track" to reach its target of 14 million 4G subscribers by the end of the year after it added 1.7 new connections in the first quarter.

* RYANAIR : European budget airline Ryanair expects its fares to decline by between 10 and 15 percent over the next two years as it will pass on to travellers the benefits of lower oil prices, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

* OIL PRICE: Brent crude prices held near a 4-1/2 month high above $65 a barrel on Monday.

