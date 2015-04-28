版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday April 28

LONDON, April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 26 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index was up 33.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 7,103.98
points by the close. The index surged to a record 7,122.74 points, surpassing a
previous high set earlier in the month. 
    
    * TESCO - Dunnhumby, the customer data business which has been put
up for sale by British retailer Tesco, said it was free to work with
new clients in the United States, in a move which could make it more attractive
to potential buyers. 
    
    * CENTRICA - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has
made preparations in case it is approached with a takeover offer, the utility's
chairman said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in London.
 
    
    * UK ELECTION - Prime Minister David Cameron plans to announce on Tuesday
that he will put Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Libor fine into a new three-year fund
to create 50,000 apprenticeships, the Guardian reported. 
    
    U.S. statistician Nate Silver, who successfully forecast the result of the
last two U.S. presidential elections, believes the outcome of Britain's general
election on May 7 could be "incredibly messy," the BBC reported. 
    
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Whitbread PLC                        Full Year 2014 Whitbread PLC
                                      Earnings Release
 Rexam PLC                            Q1 2015 Rexam PLC Trading
                                      Statement Release
 SEGRO PLC                            Q1 2015 SEGRO PLC Trading
                                      Statement Release
 St. James's Place PLC                Q1 2015 St. James's Place PLC New
                                      Business Announcement
 BP PLC                               Q1 2015 BP PLC Earnings Release
 Henderson Group PLC                  Q1 2015 Henderson Group PLC
                                      Trading Statement Release
 Standard Chartered PLC               Q1 2015 Standard Chartered PLC
                                      Interim Management Statement
                                      Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

