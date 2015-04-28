UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday April 28

LONDON, April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 26 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index was up 33.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 7,103.98 points by the close. The index surged to a record 7,122.74 points, surpassing a previous high set earlier in the month. * TESCO - Dunnhumby, the customer data business which has been put up for sale by British retailer Tesco, said it was free to work with new clients in the United States, in a move which could make it more attractive to potential buyers. * CENTRICA - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has made preparations in case it is approached with a takeover offer, the utility's chairman said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in London. * UK ELECTION - Prime Minister David Cameron plans to announce on Tuesday that he will put Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Libor fine into a new three-year fund to create 50,000 apprenticeships, the Guardian reported. U.S. statistician Nate Silver, who successfully forecast the result of the last two U.S. presidential elections, believes the outcome of Britain's general election on May 7 could be "incredibly messy," the BBC reported. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread PLC Full Year 2014 Whitbread PLC Earnings Release Rexam PLC Q1 2015 Rexam PLC Trading Statement Release SEGRO PLC Q1 2015 SEGRO PLC Trading Statement Release St. James's Place PLC Q1 2015 St. James's Place PLC New Business Announcement BP PLC Q1 2015 BP PLC Earnings Release Henderson Group PLC Q1 2015 Henderson Group PLC Trading Statement Release Standard Chartered PLC Q1 2015 Standard Chartered PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)