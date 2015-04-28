UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday April 28

LONDON, April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 26 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index was up 33.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 7,103.98
points by the close. The index surged to a record 7,122.74 points, surpassing a
previous high set earlier in the month.
* TESCO - Dunnhumby, the customer data business which has been put
up for sale by British retailer Tesco, said it was free to work with
new clients in the United States, in a move which could make it more attractive
to potential buyers.
* CENTRICA - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has
made preparations in case it is approached with a takeover offer, the utility's
chairman said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in London.
* UK ELECTION - Prime Minister David Cameron plans to announce on Tuesday
that he will put Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Libor fine into a new three-year fund
to create 50,000 apprenticeships, the Guardian reported.
U.S. statistician Nate Silver, who successfully forecast the result of the
last two U.S. presidential elections, believes the outcome of Britain's general
election on May 7 could be "incredibly messy," the BBC reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Whitbread PLC Full Year 2014 Whitbread PLC
Earnings Release
Rexam PLC Q1 2015 Rexam PLC Trading
Statement Release
SEGRO PLC Q1 2015 SEGRO PLC Trading
Statement Release
St. James's Place PLC Q1 2015 St. James's Place PLC New
Business Announcement
BP PLC Q1 2015 BP PLC Earnings Release
Henderson Group PLC Q1 2015 Henderson Group PLC
Trading Statement Release
Standard Chartered PLC Q1 2015 Standard Chartered PLC
Interim Management Statement
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)