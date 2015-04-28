UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday April 28

(Adds company news)

LONDON, April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 26 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent at 0629 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index was up 33.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 7,103.98 points by the close. The index surged to a record 7,122.74 points, surpassing a previous high set earlier in the month.

* BP - BP reported first-quarter profit of $2.58 billion on Tuesday, largely beating expectations, as a hefty increase in refining revenue offset a slump in oil production earnings.

* ALLIANCE TRUST - Alliance Trust has achieved a last-minute compromise with activist Elliott Advisors following the rebel investor's contentious campaign to add three new directors to its board.

* HENDERSON GROUP - Henderson Group Plc said on Tuesday its assets under management rose 10 percent to 89.4 billion pounds ($136.24 billion) in the three months to March.

* ST JAMES'S PLACE - British wealth manager St James's Placeposted first-quarter net inflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.98 billion), it said on Tuesday, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

* REXAM - British drinks can maker Rexam reported a 5 percent jump in first-quarter can volumes and said it expected costs to be lower this year as aluminium premiums have dropped sharply.

* WHITBREAD - Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread said on Tuesday its chief executive Andy Harrison would retire by next February as it posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit.

* TESCO - Dunnhumby, the customer data business which has been put up for sale by British retailer Tesco, said it was free to work with new clients in the United States, in a move which could make it more attractive to potential buyers.

* CENTRICA - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has made preparations in case it is approached with a takeover offer, the utility's chairman said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in London.

* KIER GROUP - The British support services and construction firm said it had agreed to acquire road maintenance company Mouchel for 265 million pounds ($404 million), financed by a 340 million pound fully underwritten rights issue.

* UK ELECTION - Prime Minister David Cameron plans to announce on Tuesday that he will put Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Libor fine into a new three-year fund to create 50,000 apprenticeships, the Guardian reported.

U.S. statistician Nate Silver, who successfully forecast the result of the last two U.S. presidential elections, believes the outcome of Britain's general election on May 7 could be "incredibly messy," the BBC reported.

