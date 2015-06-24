UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

(Adds company news)
LONDON, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent in the previous session at
6,834.87 points, hitting a new 11-day high as it extended gains from Monday,
when it posted its strongest session since May.
* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent by 0645 GMT.
* BARCLAYS - A California water utility filed a class action
lawsuit on Tuesday to recoup losses in the electric market that it blames on
Barclays Bank, which the U.S. government fined $453 million in 2013 for
manipulating electricity prices.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Green groups urged the U.S. Department of
Interior on Tuesday to revoke the agency's conditional approval of Royal Dutch
Shell's 2015 Arctic oil exploration plan, saying it runs counter to established
protections for walruses.
* STAGECOACH - British transport operator Stagecoach reported a rise
in full-year profit, with the firm saying it hoped to build on its performance,
having already had a "satisfactory" start to 2015-16.
* ELEMENTIS - Specialty chemicals maker Elementis said it expected
its earnings per share for the full year to miss market expectations, hurt by a
significant reduction in oil projects in North America.
* Oil prices edged higher on hopes for stronger than expected U.S. crude
demand, while doubts over the prospect of reaching an agreement next week on
Iran's nuclear programme eased oversupply concerns.
* London copper edged down on a seasonal decline in demand and as traders
took profits a day after the metal's biggest single-day surge in more than seven
weeks on optimism over a potential deal on Greek debt.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)