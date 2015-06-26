UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

(Adds more items)
LONDON, June 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 13-17 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,807.82 points on
Thursday.
* GREECE: Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a
default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial
market turmoil.
* BRITAIN/EU: Prime Minister David Cameron told European Union leaders on
Thursday he needed a new deal to keep Britain as a member, opening a struggle
over the bloc's future at a summit preoccupied with keeping Greece from crashing
out.
* TESCO : Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, is expected to report
that a tentative recovery in its key home market has stalled. Its sales update
on Friday, ahead of a potentially stormy annual shareholders' meeting later in
the day, could also see new boss Dave Lewis formally announce that the
supermarket operator is examining the possible disposal of its South Korean
business, Homeplus.
* CVC/KKR/ENDESA: Private equity funds CVC and KKR are
studying a bid for a sizeable stake in Endesa, the Spanish subsidiary
of Italian energy group Enel, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
* BP : Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose as much as 23 percent
on Thursday following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S.
oil and gas producer for $8 per share.
* TUNGSTEN : Edi Truell plans to take Tungsten private, the
Financial Times reported.
* BBC: British telecoms regulator Ofcom is to take charge of the BBC, the
Daily Telegraph reported.
* COPPER: London copper was on track for its first weekly climb since
mid-May on Friday.
* OIL: Oil prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)