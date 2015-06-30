UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

LONDON, June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 29 to 30 points, or 0.5 percent lower, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 2 percent to 6,620.48 points on Monday.
* BRITISH ECONOMY: British consumer morale surged to its highest in over 15
years this month as shoppers said they were ready to spend, a survey showed on
Tuesday, adding to signs that growth is picking up after a weak start to the
year.
* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would be disastrous for the
UK financial industry and could prompt companies to leave the country, the
sector's main lobby group said on Tuesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell could begin drilling for oil
in the Arctic off Alaska as early as the third week in July, when it expects sea
ice to begin clearing, a spokesman said on Monday.
* RIO TINTO : Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources is in
"serious" talks to purchase some of Rio Tinto Plc's Australian coal
assets, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
* FALKLAND ISLANDS: Britain on Monday accused Argentina of a politically
motivated and illegal attack on the nascent oil industry around the disputed
Falkland Islands, after Buenos Aires said it would seek to seize the assets of
drillers operating in region.
* HIKMA : Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has emerged as a bidder
for German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's generics unit Roxane Labs, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)