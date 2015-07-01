UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

LONDON, July 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 42 points, or 0.6 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.5 percent at 6,520.98 points on
Tuesday, its lowest level in around five and a half months.
* GREECE: Greece's last-minute overtures to international creditors for
financial aid on Tuesday were not enough to save the country from becoming the
first developed economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary
Fund.
* UK BANKS/HSBC : HSBC will face a bill of around 1.5 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) to shield its domestic retail customers from riskier parts of its
operations, the chairman of its UK business told lawmakers on Tuesday.
* SANTANDER UK : Santander's British arm has set up a structure to
meet new rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking arms, and
appointed bosses for its retail and corporate divisions, a source familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* BBC: The BBC is expected to cut hundreds of jobs, The Guardian reported.
* VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, owned by its British
billionaire founder Richard Branson, is cutting about 500 jobs as it seeks to
reduce costs and improve its financial resilience, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* HEATHROW: Britain's Airports Commission is backing a new Heathrow runway,
Sky News reported.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)