UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

LONDON, July 1 Britain's FTSE 100 futures rose 0.3
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.5 percent at 6,520.98 points on
Tuesday, its lowest level in around five and a half months.
* GREECE: Greece's last-minute overtures to international creditors for
financial aid on Tuesday were not enough to save the country from becoming the
first developed economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary
Fund.
* UK BANKS/HSBC : HSBC will face a bill of around 1.5 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) to shield its domestic retail customers from riskier parts of its
operations, the chairman of its UK business told lawmakers on Tuesday.
* SANTANDER UK : Santander's British arm has set up a structure to
meet new rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking arms, and
appointed bosses for its retail and corporate divisions, a source familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* BBC: The BBC is expected to cut hundreds of jobs, The Guardian reported.
* VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, owned by its British
billionaire founder Richard Branson, is cutting about 500 jobs as it seeks to
reduce costs and improve its financial resilience, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* HEATHROW: Britain should build a new runway at London's Heathrow Airport,
according to a recommendation by a government-appointed Commission into the
country's airport capacity that could cause a political headache for Prime
Minister David Cameron.
* TULLOW OIL : Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has raised its West
African full-year production guidance after its flagship Jubilee offshore Ghana
field produced more than expected.
* TOPPS TILES : Tiles and wood flooring company Topps Tiles posted a
rise in third quarter underlying revenue.
* GREENE KING : Pub operator Greene King reported higher revenues.
