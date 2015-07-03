UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

LONDON, July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 headed for a steady
open on Friday after gaining in the previous two sessions, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,630.47 points on
Thursday.
* Oil prices dropped as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply
and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market
manipulation.
* London copper was set for a second weekly rise on Friday, underpinned by
prospects of a demand recovery later in the year and as short holders closed
positions, but traders said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China
would crimp gains.
