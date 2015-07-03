UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

(Adds details, company news)
LONDON, July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 headed for a steady
open on Friday after gaining in the previous two sessions, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,630.47 points on
Thursday. However, it remained on course to record its worst week in a month.
* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0626 GMT.
* UK BANKS - Fifteen of the world's largest banks, including Barclays
, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered
, are under investigation on suspicion of rigging the Brazilian
currency, antitrust watchdog Cade said on Thursday.
* HSBC - Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction
to buy HSBC's Turkish business, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* CENTRICA - An unplanned outage at Centrica's North Morecambe gas
field has stopped production due to a technical process issue, with flows
expected to resume at midday, Centrica said in a market message.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The Financial Times reported that the
bank could have to pay $13 billion to resolve allegations that it misled buyers
of mortgage-backed securities. Lawyers representing U.S.'s FHFA demanded that
RBS and Nomura Holdings Inc, another bank involved, post bonds to
guarantee payment of $806 million, which a U.S. judge had approved earlier.
* London copper was set for a second weekly rise on Friday, underpinned by
prospects of a demand recovery later in the year and as short holders closed
positions, but traders said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China
would crimp gains.
* Oil prices dropped as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply
and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market
manipulation.
* Stocks in Shanghai slumped more than 6 percent on Friday before
partly recovering, taking total losses at one point to nearly 30 percent since a
peak on June 12. The rout in China's stock markets has wiped out trillions of
dollars of market capitalization in Shanghai and Shenzhen's stock markets.
* Focus will be on Greece's Sunday referendum on an international bailout
deal that could ultimately determine whether it stays or not in the euro zone.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that Greece would need an
extension of its European Union loans and a potentially a large debt writeoff if
it cannot implement economic reforms and its growth slows.
* An opinion poll on Greece's bailout referendum published on Friday pointed
to a slight lead for the Yes vote, on 44.8 percent, against 43.4 percent for the
No vote that the leftwing government backs.
* U.S. markets are closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day.
