UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 10

| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open
46 to 54 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers.
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 90.93 points, or 1.4 percent higher on
Thursday, moving away from the six-month lows touched earlier in the week.
HOUSEBUILDERS - Britain will announce on Friday an overhaul of rules on how
and where new houses can be built as it tries to address a chronic shortage of
homes and put its economy on a sounder footing.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The Chilean unit of British American
Tobacco said on Tuesday it will close various plants in the South American
nation after Congress stiffened an anti-tobacco law.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, Editing by Alistair Smout)