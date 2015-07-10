UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 10

LONDON, July 10 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open 46 to 54 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 90.93 points, or 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, moving away from the six-month lows touched earlier in the week.

HOUSEBUILDERS - Britain will announce on Friday an overhaul of rules on how and where new houses can be built as it tries to address a chronic shortage of homes and put its economy on a sounder footing.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The Chilean unit of British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it will close various plants in the South American nation after Congress stiffened an anti-tobacco law.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, Editing by Alistair Smout)