UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 10

By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 10 Britain's FTSE futures contract rose 1.4
percent on Friday as a glimmer of hope that Greece and its international
creditors might come to an agreement boosted European markets.
* The UK blue chip index closed 90.93 points, or 1.4 percent higher on
Thursday, moving away from the six-month lows touched earlier in the week.
HOUSEBUILDERS - Britain will announce on Friday an overhaul of rules on how
and where new houses can be built as it tries to address a chronic shortage of
homes and put its economy on a sounder footing.
TOUR OPERATORS - Britain's Foreign Office (FCO) advised against all but
essential travel to Tunisia on Thursday, telling Britons to leave the North
African country where thirty Britons were killed by an Islamist gunman on June
26 and warning that further terrorist attacks were "highly likely" there.
The FCO said it was working with tour operators including Thomas Cook
and TUI Travel to bring holidaymakers back to the
UK.
SMITH & NEPHEW - The artificial hip and knee maker said it had
bought the trauma and orthopaedics unit of Russian company DeOst for an
undisclosed sum, in line with its strategy of expanding in emerging markets.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - InterContinental Hotels Group said
on Friday it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of
investors for $938 million but will retain a management contract.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The Chilean unit of British American
Tobacco said on Tuesday it will close various plants in the South American
nation after Congress stiffened an anti-tobacco law.
DEVRO - The sausage-skin maker said on Friday it had entered into an
agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in the Netherlands-based PV
Industries B.V. for about 12.5 million euros.
