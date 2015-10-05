UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 5

LONDON Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 113 to 115 points higher, or up as much as 1.9 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 6,129.98 points in the previous session.

* Large British companies are more worried about the economic outlook than they have been for the past 2-1/2 years, because of the slowdown in emerging markets and the prospect of UK and U.S. interest rate rises, a survey shows.

* SPORTS DIRECT - An investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has revealed that more than 80 calls were made to ambulances by Sports Direct employees at its headquarters in Derbyshire for "life-threatening illnesses".

* Finance minister George Osborne will launch a programme on Monday to spur infrastructure investment in Britain, poaching the policy from the left-wing opposition to stake the government's claim to the centre ground.

* Crude oil futures rose after Russia said it was ready to meet other producers to discuss the situation in the global oil market, where prices have more than halved from last year's highs due to a persistent supply glut.

* ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS - The company may announce a reduction of 400 management jobs in its marine division this week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* London copper climbed as the dollar eased in the wake of a weak U.S. jobs report that pointed to a delayed interest rate rise, while holidays in top user China drained volumes from the market.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)