UK Factors-FTSE futures rise 0.3 pct

LONDON Oct 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.8 percent at 6,298.92 points on Monday.

SAB MILLER : SABMiller, the brewing giant which is in talks about a potential takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, said growth accelerated in its second quarter with volumes up 2 percent.

EASYJET : EasyJet reported higher passenger figures for September.

BRITAIN/EU: Prime Minister David Cameron must hold a planned referendum on Britain's European Union membership as soon as possible or risk "accidental Brexit", the head of the Institute for Directors, a business lobby group, will say on Tuesday.

BETFAIR : Betfair placed 8 million shares at 32.50 pounds.

GREGGS : Britain's Greggs plc posted a 4.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to Oct. 3, helped by new products such as a spicy meatball melt baguette, and said its growth for the year would be slightly ahead of its forecasts.

PLAYTECH : Gaming technology company Playtech Plc said it intended to challenge the decision of the Central Bank of Ireland opposing its $105-million acquisition of Ava Trade.

HALMA : Halma buys Firetrace USA for $110.0 mln.

TED BAKER : Ted Baker said retail sales had risen 20 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE PROBE: New York's banking regulator has questioned dozens of traders and executives at Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays , Deutsche Bank and other banks about whether their electronic foreign exchange trading platforms were rigged, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL /RENEWABLES: Clean renewable energy will struggle to replace fossil fuels as heavy industries will only gradually wean themselves off coal, oil and gas, Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden is set to say on Tuesday.

GLENCORE : Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said steep output cuts by copper miners will help lift prices in the next 18 months, in some of his first public comments since fears about commodities demand and the company's debt battered the company's shares.

BP : BP Plc will pay more than $20 billion in fines to resolve nearly all claims from its deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago, marking the largest corporate settlement of its kind in U.S. history, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday.

