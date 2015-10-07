UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 7

(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON Oct 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open
roughly steady on Wednesday, with futures up 0.1 percent at 0627 GMT.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.4 percent higher at 6,326.16 points on
Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks advancing on the back of stronger
commodity prices.
* The fall in British shop prices picked up more speed in September, the
British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, underscoring the weak outlook for
the country's zero inflation rate.
* SABMILLER - Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer
to buy the world's No. 2 brewer SABMiller plc to 42.15 pounds per share in cash.
* TESCO - Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco TSCO.L on Wednesday
posted a 55 percent slump in first-half profit, showing the scale of the
financial damage wrought by discount groups and raising questions over boss Dave
Lewis' turnaround plan.
British retailer Tesco has held talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
over a deal to settle a criminal investigation into its accounting errors, Sky
News reported on Tuesday.
The supermarket said it will further simplify its relationship with
suppliers by standardising payment terms, it said on Tuesday, in the wake of an
accounting scandal last year.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - Rolls-Royce plans to introduce more competition into
the engine overhaul network for its Trent engines that power wide-body
airliners, a senior executive said.
* HOME RETAIL - Argos will offer same-day delivery to customers
across Britain until late evening, which it said would make it the first
retailer to provide the service seven days a week, as parent company Home Retail
adapts to changing customer preferences by transforming Argos from a
catalogue-based retailer into a digital-orientated business.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean copper mining company Antofagasta Minerals,
the operational division of Antofagasta, said on Tuesday it was reducing its
workforce by around 7 percent in order to cut costs, the latest victim of the
recent rout in the copper market.
* Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it was starting a review of
the mortgage market to identify potential areas where competition may not be
working well or could be improved.
* EU REFERENDUM - Europe will do whatever it can to avoid the prospect of
Britain leaving the European Union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Tuesday in Paris.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)