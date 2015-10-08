UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

LONDON Oct 8 Financial spreadbetters gave a range for Britain's
FTSE 100's open on Thursday, from opening down by 2 points to opening up
by 9 points, or flat to 0.1 percent higher. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed higher at 6,336.35 points on Wednesday at
0.2 percent higher, its highest closing level since Aug. 20.
* British house prices rose more slowly in September as the number of deals
grew, though the market remained hampered by a shortage of properties for sale,
a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.
* Concerns among British employers about a new, higher minimum wage are
contributing to a sharp slowdown in hiring via recruitment firms, according to a
survey published on Thursday.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - The company plans to introduce more competition into
the engine overhaul network for its Trent engines that power wide-body
airliners, a senior executive said.
* VODAFONE - With a $120 billion merger with Liberty Global
off the table, Vodafone boss Vittorio Colao needs his strategy of
higher network investments and acquisitions of European cable companies to start
paying off, quickly.
* Scientists still don't know if two commonly-used flu drugs - Roche's
Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza - really work in
seasonal or pandemic flu outbreaks and say robust clinical trials are urgently
needed to find out.
* METALS - London copper edged lower on Thursday, while China copper
prices rose on a short-covering rally as markets reopened after a week-long
break.
* OIL - Crude oil futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday, shrugging
off a surprise build in U.S. inventories as some Chinese traders returned
following a weeklong National Day holiday period.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Kit Rees)