UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

LONDON Oct 8 Financial spreadbetters gave a range for Britain's FTSE 100's open on Thursday, from opening down by 2 points to opening up by 9 points, or flat to 0.1 percent higher. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed higher at 6,336.35 points on Wednesday at 0.2 percent higher, its highest closing level since Aug. 20.

* British house prices rose more slowly in September as the number of deals grew, though the market remained hampered by a shortage of properties for sale, a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* Concerns among British employers about a new, higher minimum wage are contributing to a sharp slowdown in hiring via recruitment firms, according to a survey published on Thursday.

* LADBROKES - The betting company named Kristof Fahy as chief marketing officer, leading all brand and marketing activity across digital and retail.

* HAYS - Recruitment firm Hays HAYS.L posted underlying net fee growth of 8 percent in its first quarter, and said it saw consistent conditions going forward although adverse currency moves could drag on profit this year.

* DUNELM - The home furnishing company reported "strong" trading during the quarter, with like-for-like sales up 5.5 percent.

* FASTJET - The low-cost airline signed a sales and distribution contract that allows Emirates' passengers access to Fastjet's growing route network across east and southern Africa.

* TATE & LYLE - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle Plc said first-half trading was in line with its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year.

* MONDI - The packaging and paper company said that its Q3 underlying operating profit was 27 percent above the comparable prior period at 221 million euros.

* DFS - The furniture company said that full-year revenue rose 7.5 percent.

* EURASIA DRILLING - The company said that it received an offer for a potential merger with intention to take the company private.

* Scientists still don't know if two commonly-used flu drugs - Roche's Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza - really work in seasonal or pandemic flu outbreaks and say robust clinical trials are urgently needed to find out.

* METALS - London copper edged lower on Thursday, while China copper prices rose on a short-covering rally as markets reopened after a week-long break.

* OIL - Crude oil futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday, shrugging off a surprise build in U.S. inventories as some Chinese traders returned following a weeklong National Day holiday period.

