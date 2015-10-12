UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 to 18 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0640 GMT.

* GLENCORE - Glencore said it plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce its debt pile.

* SABMILLER - Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may raise its takeover offer for SABMiller ahead of Wednesday's bid deadline, a source close to the matter said on Sunday. Separately, Public Investment Corporation, the fourth largest shareholder in SABMiller, on Monday rejected InBev's offer as too low.

* HSBC - A senior player in HSBC's push to improve the way it polices transactions for criminal activity left the British bank late last month, creating a possible gap in leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S. regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest supermarket chain has revamped its price-matching scheme to give shoppers instant reductions on branded goods at the till, the latest shot to be fired in the current price war.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The company posted a 2.3 percent decline in third-quarter assets under management, hit by volatility in global markets.

* Oil prices rose on Monday as the number of U.S. rigs fell for a sixth straight week, while investors waited for Chinese trade data to be published later this week for clues on demand at the world's top energy consumer.

* London copper was flat but holding near its highest level in more than three weeks, after production cuts by Glencore revived sentiment towards metals and as a U.S. rate hike looked to be delayed.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)