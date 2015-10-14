UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 14

LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 54 to 62 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,342.28 points at
the close on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese
economic data.
* CHINA - China's economy is set to remain in focus after consumer inflation
in China cooled more than expected in September. Moreover, producer prices
extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about
deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.
* DIAGEO - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, the world's
top standalone winemaker, will buy most of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine
unit for $552 million, making a second tilt at the U.S. market after its
disastrous retreat two years ago.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million
($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal
battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Marston's PLC Marston's PLC Year End Trading
Statement Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)