版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 14日 星期三 13:45 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 14

LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 54 to 62 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index  was down 0.5 percent at 6,342.28 points at
the close on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese
economic data. 
    
    * CHINA - China's economy is set to remain in focus after consumer inflation
in China cooled more than expected in September. Moreover, producer prices
extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about
deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy. 
    
    * DIAGEO - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, the world's
top standalone winemaker, will buy most of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine
unit for $552 million, making a second tilt at the U.S. market after its
disastrous retreat two years ago. 
    
    * RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million
($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal
battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Marston's PLC                             Marston's PLC Year End Trading
                                           Statement Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                   Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim
                                           Management Statement Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐