UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

LONDON Oct 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 48 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index finished 1.1 percent higher at 6,338.67 points in the previous session.

* RIO TINTO - The miner posted a 17 percent rise in third-quarter iron ore shipments and said it was on track to meet a full-year target of 340 million tonnes, shrugging off risks from slower economic growth and peaking steel output in China.

* Crude oil futures rose to snap a week-long decline as investors bet falling U.S. production would cut a global surplus, while the country's gasoline and distillate inventories dropped more than expected.

* London copper climbed to near a one-month peak on Friday and was set to log a third weekly advance, as incremental cuts to mine supply and a revival in China demand underpinned a modest rise in prices.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)